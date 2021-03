Matt Dunbar was named to the Community Foundation of Greenville’s board of directors.

He is co-founder and managing director of VentureSouth, an early-stage investment group.

Dunbar served two terms on the Angel Capital Association’s board of directors and has served on numerous other company and non-profit boards, including Entegra Bank, Junior Achievement of Upstate SC and the Board of Visitors of Clemson University.

He is a graduate of Stanford University.