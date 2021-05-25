On the Move: Matthew S. Mudge

Matthew S. Mudge joined Civil & Environmental Consultants Inc.’s Greenville office as principal.

He has 21 years of experience in using environmental assessments and studies for private and public sector clients, including phase II environmental site assessments, remedial investigation/design, feasibility studies and sediment investigation and management.

Mudge has also worked with various regulatory agencies throughout the southeastern U.S. and has experience in permitting, construction planning and developing operational plans for landfills.