On the Move: Meghan McMenamy

Meghan McMenamy joined Infinity Marketing as a senior integrated marketing coordinator.

In this role, she is responsible for managing the relationship, strategic direction and execution of clients’ marketing activities.

McMenamy has experience in developing marketing communication plans in her former position with Ronald McDonald House Charities.

She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina with a degree in hospitality management and is pursuing her master’s degree in marketing with a concentration in digital and social media from the University of Alabama.