On the Move: Michael J. Neault

Michael J. Neault has been named South Carolina’s next state veterinarian and director of Clemson University Livestock-Poultry Health.

He comes to Clemson from the North Carolina Department of Agricultural and Consumer Services, where he served as the state’s director of Livestock Animal Health Programs since 2015.

Neault previously served as emergency programs manager for the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Animal Industry Division. His work in Michigan included time as animal disease and traceability coordinator and poultry programs manager.

He will begin in April and replace current state veterinarian and LPH director Boyd Parr upon his retirement at the end of June after 17 years at Clemson.