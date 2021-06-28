On the Move: Michael Rogers

Michael Rogers was named principal of DEVITA, a Greenville-based firm specializing in MEPS and precast engineering.

In this role, he will oversee the work quality of the firm’s mechanical, plumbing and fire protection design professionals across all branch offices. He will also lead DEVITA’s work in health care design.

Rogers is one of approximately 200 certified Healthcare Facility Design Professionals in the U.S.

He has over 20 years of health care design experience on both large and small projects.

Rogers is a graduate of Clemson University and is a licensed mechanical engineer in 12 states. He is a member of the North Carolina Healthcare Engineers Association, National Society of Professional Engineers and American Society of Heating Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers.