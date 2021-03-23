On the Move: Michael Stowell

Michael Stowell was named senior vice president of finance at North Greenville University.

He was introduced to NGU in 2020 when his services were engaged, through CFO Colleague, a financial and operational advisory firm, to provide interim financial and operational guidance.

Before joining CFO Colleague in 2017, he served as interim vice president of finance/CFO for MidAmerica Nazarene University, acting CFO at Arizona Christian University, CFO/vice president of operations for Epic Research and Diagnostics, founder/principal of Arris Ventures LLC and senior manager for Accenture LLP.

He is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, Arizona State University and Keller Graduate School of Management. He also is an Arizona certified public accountant.

