Mike Ellison will continue to serve as board secretary and assume the expanded role of secretary/treasurer of the Greenville Health Authority’s board of trustees.

He is the longtime chair of the Greenville Health Authority’s grants committee and has been responsible for the oversight and implementation of the $6 million that is distributed to the community each year.

Ellison is the vice president of TD Bank in Laurens and former chairman of the board of the Laurens County Hospital.