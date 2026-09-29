On the Move: Mike Estadt

Mike Estadt was named site director for BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions’ Seneca production site.

He is responsible for leading operations at the Seneca facility and supporting the site’s continued focus on safety, reliability, operational excellence and community engagement.

Estadt has more than 20 years of operations and manufacturing leadership experience across a variety of industrial sectors. He served as senior site director for Protective Industrial Products, formerly Honeywell PPE, in Charleston. He also held leadership roles at Ascend Performance Materials in Greenwood and Norbord.