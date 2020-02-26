On the Move: Matt Lochel

Matt Lochel recently joined Jeff Dezen Public Relations as head of strategy and client services. He will oversee strategic planning and client service delivery to ensure that JDPR continues to provide best-in-class marketing communication campaigns that are strategically aligned with clients’ KPIs.

Lochel was director of media and content strategies at JDPR until 2017. He then served until Dec. 2019 as director of account services and public relations at Walker Marketing in Concord, North Carolina, during that agency’s acquisition by senior living marketing agency GlynnDevins.

Lochel has deep experience leading teams and developing strategic marketing communication campaigns for clients in a diverse set of industries, including senior living, health care, telecommunications and hand tools. Prior to his work at JDPR, he spent half a decade as a network news producer on the international desk at NBC News, which included an assignment within the network’s Beijing bureau. He has also served as an employee communication leader at Norwalk, Connecticut-based GE Capital. He is a 2005 graduate of Winthrop University’s political science department.