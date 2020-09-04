On the Move: Aaron Haney

Aaron Haney was recently promoted to property accountant with property management firm NHE.

He joined NHE as an accounting assistant in November 2019. He was promoted to accountant in Apr. 2020.

Haney is a graduate of Clemson University.

