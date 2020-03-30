On the Move: Adam Owens

Adam Owens was recently promoted to director of safety and field operations at Trehel Corp.

Owens oversees and manages all of the company’s field operations and serves as director of its Care4all safety program. He also serves as a liaison between Trehel’s office staff, project superintendents and workforce in the field.

He began his career at as a project manager at Trehel in 2005 before leaving to accept a position with Sealing Agents Waterproofing Inc. in 2010. He returned to Trehel in 2013 and served as a senior project manager for the past six years before his promotion. The last project he managed was Advent United Methodist Church in Simpsonville.

Owens is a graduate of Clemson University.