On the Move: Adrianne Beasley

Adrianne Beasley was recently named director of strategy and communications for the South Carolina Council on Competitiveness.

In this role, she assists in long-term strategic planning for the council and manages the communications and marketing for the council and each of its statewide clusters, programs and initiatives.

She is a former director of SC Aerospace.

Beasley is a graduate of the University of South Carolina Moore School of Business, where she currently serves on the Young Alumni Board. She also serves on the Challenger Learning Center Foundation Advisory Board and the U.S. Commercial Service South Carolina District Export Council.