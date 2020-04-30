On the Move: Alexandra Hackett

Alexandra Hackett recently joined The Cliffs as senior beverage and service director.

She most recently served as area manager and corporate beverage director for Rick Erwin Dining Group, where she focused on restaurant operations, guest relations and training, in addition to overseeing the company’s beverage portfolio. Prior to that, she was the general manager and sommelier of Devereaux’s and the restaurant manager for High Cotton in Greenville, overseeing its private event services.

Hackett is a certified sommelier from the Court of Master Sommeliers.