On the Move: Andy Westbrook

Andy Westbrook recently joined Countybank as executive vice president, commercial banking manager in Greenville.

In his new role, he will be responsible for leading Countybank’s commercial banking efforts.

Westbrook previously served as the executive vice president and chief risk officer for South State Bank. Prior to the merger between South State Bank and Peoples Bancorporation, he worked as president and CEO of Peoples Bancorporation. He also served in market executive positions with BB&T in Greenville and Spartanburg.

He is a graduate of the College of Charleston.