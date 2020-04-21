On the Move: Angela Gardner

Angela Gardner recently joined Hill Electric as director of business development and marketing.

She brings to the company nearly three decades of industry-specific experiences in construction, engineering and architecture and knowledge in the disciplines of marketing and business development.

Gardner previously served in her family’s business for 20 years with half of that time leading the company as its president.

She was previously honored with the DELL/NFIB Small Business Excellence in Customer Service and Information Technology Award and has been selected among Greenville’s Best and Brightest 35 and Under.

She co-founded the Women in Construction Forum and is currently involved in the SC Skilled Trade Alliance, Golden Strip Trail, CREW Upstate and FAVOR Greenville. She has also served as a board or committee member for the Peace Center for the Performing Arts, Better Business Bureau, Greater Greenville Chamber of Commerce and the Home Builders Association of Greenville.