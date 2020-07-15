On the Move: Anna Catherine Miller

Anna Catherine Miller recently joined Hughes Agency as a senior account executive.

She most recently worked as downtown project manager in the public information and events department at the city of Greenville. She has over five years of experience in sponsorship sales, event execution, strategic marketing solutions and social media management. In this role, she served as a merchant liaison for downtown businesses, managed project communications and was part of a team that planned and executed over 10 large-scale public events, including Bank of America Fall for Greenville and United Community Bank Ice on Main.

Miller is a graduate of Clemson University.