Anna K. King was recently named as interiors studio leader at DP3 Architects Ltd.

She has been with the firm for 19 years and has worked on higher education, community, hospitality and interiors projects including the Fountain Inn Museum and Farmers Market, Clemson University Kingsmore Stadium Player Development Center, Anderson University G. Ross Anderson Student Center, Coastal Crust and more than 3 million square feet of corporate office space.