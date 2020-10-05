On the Move: Anna Traver

Anna Traver was recently promoted to HR coordinator at Infinity Marketing.
She previously served as office coordinator with the company and has been with Infinity since 2017.
Traver is a graduate of Bob Jones University.
Anna Traver was recently promoted to HR coordinator at Infinity Marketing.
She previously served as office coordinator with the company and has been with Infinity since 2017.
Traver is a graduate of Bob Jones University.
Subscribe now to our newsletter
Input your search keywords and press Enter.