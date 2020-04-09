On the Move: April White Pugh

April White Pugh was recently selected as provost for Southern Wesleyan University.

She previously served as interim provost, vice provost for academic affairs and associate vice president for academic excellence at Southern Wesleyan. She becomes the university’s first African American administrator.

Prior to coming to Southern Wesleyan, Pugh served as assistant dean for academic affairs and director of academic planning and compliance at Bainbridge State College in Donalsonville, Georgia. She was also assistant to the provost and vice president for academic affairs at Tallahassee Community College.

Pugh is a graduate of Florida State University and Capella University.