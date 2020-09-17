On the Move: Aram Tchividjian

Aram Tchividjian recently joined marketing agency The Brand Leader as a senior development director.
He brings 20 years of experience with him to his role. He most recently served as technology manager for the agency 2TON in Palm Beach, Florida.
Aram Tchividjian recently joined marketing agency The Brand Leader as a senior development director.
He brings 20 years of experience with him to his role. He most recently served as technology manager for the agency 2TON in Palm Beach, Florida.
Subscribe now to our newsletter
Input your search keywords and press Enter.