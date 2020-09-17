On the Move: Aram Tchividjian

Aram Tchividjian recently joined marketing agency The Brand Leader as a senior development director.

He brings 20 years of experience with him to his role. He most recently served as technology manager for the agency 2TON in Palm Beach, Florida.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0