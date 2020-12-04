On the Move: Ashley Keene

Ashley Keene was recently named as the existing industry manager for the Greenville Area Development Corporation.

In her new role, she serves as liaison to existing companies across Greenville County to ensure the community is being responsive to their needs as well as encourage their growth. She also serves as an ombudsman to help with any challenges they are facing.

Keene previously worked as an educational consultant with Blackbaud Inc. of Charleston and was named deputy director of economic development for Charleston County, South Carolina. She relocated to Greenville in 2012 as a project manager for Benefitfocus, later joining Furman University as director of development systems, where she provided strategic leadership and direction for data infrastructure to support development goals and fundraising priorities.

She is a graduate of the Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina and the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute.