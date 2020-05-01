On the Move: Ashley Kendall

Ashley Kendall was recently promoted to senior marketing coordinator at Infinity Marketing.

In her new position, Kendall takes on an increased leadership role within Infinity’s Comcast team managing all projects across the company’s regions and divisions. She will continue to work closely with the agency’s creative managers and designers, providing insightful recommendations and solutions based on clients’ needs.

Kendall joined Infinity in 2017 with a variety of experience ranging in project management, branding and sales. She is a graduate of Bob Jones University and served as part of the South Carolina Student Legislature for four years. Kendall also owns her own freelance photography business, Third Floor North Photography.