On the Move: Baileigh Wilson

Baileigh Wilson recently joined AC Hotel by Marriott Greenville Downtown as a master mixologist and beverage director.

In this role, she will be responsible for developing the hotel’s beverage concepts and creating cocktail experiences for each of its unique beverage and dining outlets, which will open in early spring 2021 and will include Juniper, The Secret Garden, Fire Box, The Press Room, Paloma, Social Burger and AC Kitchen.

Wilson comes to Auro Hotels from Moxy/AC Hotel Atlanta Midtown, where she served as the director of restaurants and bars. At the dual-branded hotel, she developed food and beverage programs for the hotel’s portfolio of restaurants and bars.

Her experience also includes managing Park 75 restaurant and Bar Margot of Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta.

Wilson trained at the Culinary Institute of America for Baking and Pastry Arts and Food and Service Management. While at Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta, she received her Cicerone certification and began expanding her knowledge of wines and craft cocktails. Once at Moxy/AC Hotel Atlanta Midtown, she moved into beverages as her focus.