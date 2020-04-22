On the Move: Barbara Martin

Barbara Martin recently joined The Children’s Museum of the Upstate as vice president of development.

In this role, she will oversee donor relations for the museum. She previously served as director of development at the Meyer Center and vice president of development for Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County.

Martin is a graduate of Bob Jones University. She has been a certified fundraising executive since 2001 and has served on the boards of the Barbara Stone Foundation and the Down Syndrome Family Alliance. She also has volunteered for Harvest Hope Food Bank, Meals on Wheels, the DSFA Buddy Walk and the Reedy River Duck Derby.