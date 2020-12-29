On the Move: Ben Walker

Ben Walker was recently appointed to Make-A-Wish South Carolina’s board of directors.
He is the vice president of the Southeast commercial division of Gregory Pest Solutions/Terminix Global Holdings.
Walker is a graduate of Bob Jones University.
