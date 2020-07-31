On the Move: Bernard Wheeler

Bernard Wheeler recently joined First Reliance Bank as a relationship banker.

In this role, he is responsible for building and maintaining relationships with business customers and offering advice on personal and business deposit accounts, loans, treasury management services and investments available through First Reliance Wealth Strategies.

Wheeler previously served as vice president, branch manager and small business banker, and relationship banker at several local financial institutions.

He is a graduate of Winthrop University and Webster University.

Wheeler currently serves as a member of the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce and on the finance and personnel committee of the Mary Black Hospital. He is a member of the Bridge Builder Mentorship Program.