On the Move: Bill Jordan

Bill Jordan recently joined JCC General Contractors as a project manager.

He has 28 years of experience in various construction industry roles, including project engineer, project manager, safety director, chief estimator and contract manager. He has managed multifamily projects, which ranged in value from $5 million to $20 million, healthcare projects with values up to $85 million and served as senior project manager for a Shaw AFB MACC worth $50 million annually.

Jordan is a graduate of Clemson University and has completed Associate General Contractors Project Supervision and Management training, as well as Timberline Precision Extended Estimating training, and American, Butler and Chief Industries Pre-Engineered Building Training programs.

He holds Unlimited General Contractor’s licenses in South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia.