On the Move: Billy Cooper

Billy Cooper recently joined Greenville Water as the director of information technology.

He is responsible for the continuous process improvement of Greenville Water’s IT infrastructure, security and capabilities through strategic alignment and governance. He also is focusing on building a comprehensive security monitoring portfolio that measures IT risks, threats and responses.

Cooper brings more than 25 years of experience to the team at Greenville Water. In his previous roles with ScanSource and Lockheed Martin, he has managed multimillion-dollar systems, applications and products implementation projects and developed databases for several web applications.

He is a graduate of Clemson University and the University of Phoenix.