On the Move: Bo Rogers

Bo Rogers was recently promoted to senior vice president of client services at Infinity Marketing.

Rogers has been a member of the Infinity team since 2011 when he began his career as a media specialist. Since then, he has expanded his knowledge in business development and cultivated relationships with the agency’s client base to bring growth and variety in industry verticals.

His new title reflects the increased leadership role he has taken on within the agency. He is a graduate of the University of South Carolina Upstate.