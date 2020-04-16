On the Move: Bo Wood

Bo Wood recently joined The Cliffs as brand experience manager. In his new role, Wood is responsible for strategy, planning and marketing for The Cliffs brand, including events, partnerships and public relations initiatives for its seven communities as well as real estate and club membership initiatives.

Wood joins The Cliffs after five years with the Gary Player Group, where he most recently served as director of communications and oversaw the development, planning and execution of all brands related to golf champion Gary Player.

He has been published in Golf Digest, Golfweek and on Golf.com, among other publications.

Wood is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.