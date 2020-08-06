On the Move: Bob Brown

Bob Brown recently joined United Community Bank as chief information security officer.

He has more than two decades of experience managing business technologies and will now work closely with the bank’s executive team to monitor risk and implement security processes to help minimize threats.

Prior to joining United, Brown served as the inaugural chief information security officer for Busey Bank in St. Louis, Missouri. He also taught as an adjunct professor in the engineering school at Washington University at St Louis.

He is a graduate of Marymount University and Binghamton University.