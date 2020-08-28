On the Move: Bob Stegner

Bob Stegner was recently named to the CompTIA IT Hall of Fame.

The IT Hall of Fame honors individuals who have made outstanding contributions or provided exceptional service to the IT channel, as well as those responsible for outstanding technology innovations or business transformations.

He is currently the senior vice president of marketing for North America with SYNNEX Corporation.

Prior to joining SYNNEX, Stegner served as vice president of worldwide market development for Ingram Micro Inc., where he also served as vice president of North American channel marketing. He began his career in the IT industry in 1990 as director of sales and marketing for SARCOM Inc. in Columbus, Ohio.

Stegner was a member of the CompTIA board of directors from 2010 through 2014, including serving as the board’s vice chair between 2012 and 2014.