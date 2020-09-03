On the Move: Brandi Prevatte

Brandi Prevatte recently joined property management firm NHE as an accounting supervisor.
She has nearly a decade of property accounting experience.
Prevatte is a graduate of the University of South Carolina-Upstate.
Brandi Prevatte recently joined property management firm NHE as an accounting supervisor.
She has nearly a decade of property accounting experience.
Prevatte is a graduate of the University of South Carolina-Upstate.
Subscribe now to our newsletter
Input your search keywords and press Enter.