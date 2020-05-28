On the Move: Brandon Cruz

Brandon Cruz recently joined Leadership Management International Inc. of the Carolinas as business development manager.

In this role, he works with individual and organizational clients, introducing them to the LMI services.

Cruz has worked with at-risk youth and individuals with mental health challenges as a nationally certified therapeutic recreation specialist. He also serves as senior team building facilitator at the Team Ventures part of the Clemson University Outdoor Lab, leading outdoor adventure and team-building programs for children, college students, athletes, youth leaders, project managers and corporations.