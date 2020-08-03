On the Move: Brent Ward

Brent Ward recently joined Zuendt Engineering as business development specialist.

He was previously a major account manager for Verizon Wireless, regional sales manager for Open Range Communications and engineering business development manager and marketing director for Design South Professionals Inc. He was also owner and CEO of construction company, Outdoor Living.

Ward also served as a staff sergeant in the United States Air Force for nine years and is a graduate of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.

He is an executive committee member of the Water Environment Association of South Carolina and part of its South Carolina environment conference management committee. He is the former chair of the Blue Ridge Foothills District of the WEASC and is the current chair of their historical committee. He is a current South Carolina Economic Developers Association member and former member of the Anderson County Parks, Recreation and Tourism Committee.