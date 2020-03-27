On the Move: Brent Williams

Brent Williams was recently promoted to senior director of marketing and sales strategies for United Community Bank.

In this newly created role, Williams will be responsible for the planning and implementation of integrated marketing strategies that increase recognition and drive growth.

He has nearly 20 years of experience in product management, client strategy, cash management and retail network planning with a variety of community and national banks. Williams previously served as director of community banking sales and service for United Community Bank, where he led product, sales and service initiatives within community banking in partnership with specialized lending, mortgage and advisory services. He is a graduate of Wofford College and an honors graduate of the Consumer Bankers Association’s Executive Banking School where he received the Tem Wooldridge Award, the school’s highest honor. He also served as a faculty member of the CBA’s Executive Banking School.

Williams is a previous board member and treasurer for the Public Education Partners of Greenville County and previous executive leadership team member for the March of Dimes March for Babies.