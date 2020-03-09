On the Move: Brian Conner

Brian Conner recently joined the Greenville Area Development Corporation as an intern for the spring of 2020.

Conner is tasked with supporting GADC’s social media efforts, identifying innovative social media/marketing strategies and opportunities, and creating graphic design materials that tell convincing stories.

He joins the GADC team from Clemson University, where he is a master’s student in the city and regional planning program. At Clemson, he serves as the president of Clemson’s Student Planning Organization and an executive committee member for the South Carolina Chapter of American Planning Association (SCAPA).

He holds an undergraduate degree in Marketing with a focus in strategic advertising. Throughout his career, he has worked in diverse fields including transportation planning, marketing and sales. He most recently worked for Toole Design Group, a bicycle and pedestrian planning firm that focuses on providing transportation options for all members of communities.

He has experience in graphic design, geographic information system (GIS) mapping and community engagement skills. His background in business economics and social media marketing will aid GADC efforts to increase exposure and support branding initiatives.