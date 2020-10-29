On the Move: Brian Goff

Brian Goff recently joined United Community Bank as director of portfolio management.

In this new role, he is responsible for the management and oversight of the bank’s investment portfolio and other strategic investments.

Goff most recently served as an investment portfolio manager for South State Bank in Columbia, South Carolina.

He is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and has studied abroad at the Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey in Guadalajara, Mexico, as well as the Escuela Superior de Administration y Direccion de Empresas in Barcelona, Spain, where he completed intensive Spanish language and Spanish business language training.