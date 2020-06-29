On the Move: Brigham Berthold

Brigham Berthold recently joined Upstate Warrior Solution as an employment program manager.

A U.S. Army veteran, he previously served as the hiring and training manager for The Vanella Group Inc.

Berthold is a graduate of Utah Valley University.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0