On the Move: Brigham Berthold

Brigham Berthold recently joined Upstate Warrior Solution as an employment program manager.
A U.S. Army veteran, he previously served as the hiring and training manager for The Vanella Group Inc.
Berthold is a graduate of Utah Valley University.
