Britany Ochalek recently joined Greenville software development company Kopis as a marketing specialist.

She previously worked as a content strategist and marketing director for Engenius and as a contract marketing and content director for Nana’s Pet Sitting and Dog Walking in Charlotte.

Ochalek is a graduate of University of North Carolina at Charlotte and has earned certifications including Advanced Google Analytics, Google Ad Fundamentals and HubSpot Inbound and Email Marketing.