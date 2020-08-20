On the Move: Brook Moore

Brook Moore recently joined First Reliance Bank as a senior vice president and senior credit administrator.

In this role, he is responsible for providing support, direction, analysis, credit information and loan policies and procedures to ensure the overall quality of the bank’s loan portfolio.

Moore has held various banking roles including senior vice president, commercial banking executive, Columbia market president and chief lending officer.

He is a graduate of Clemson University and the University of South Carolina Bankers School.

