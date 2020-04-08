On the Move: Bryan Lightweis

Bryan Lightweis recently joined EMC Engineering Services Greenville office as branch manager. In this role, he is responsible for day-to-day operations and business development. He comes to EMC with more than 20 years of experience in civil/environmental engineering and the construction industry.

Lightweis is a graduate of Clemson University. He is a licensed professional engineer in Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina and has OSHA 40 Hazardous Waste Operations/Emergency Response training, OSHA 30 Construction Industry training, Georgia Soil/Water Conservation Commission Level II Certification and a National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying record.