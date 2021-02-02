On the Move: Cameo Joseph

Cameo Joseph was recently selected to serve on the board of directors for the Special Olympics South Carolina.

She is a healthcare attorney at Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd and an active member of the American Bar Association, where she currently serves as vice director of the Young Lawyers Division’s National Conferences Team, and the South Carolina Bar, where she currently serves as co-chair of the Young Lawyers Division’s Special Olympics Committee.

Joseph is a graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Law and Clemson University.