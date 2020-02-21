On the Move: Carol Babbitt

Carol Babbitt recently joined Maple Brook Terrace Retirement Community as executive director.

Babbitt brings nearly 25 years of senior-level administrative experience and an enduring commitment to enriching the lives of seniors by creating a welcoming and exceptional environment where residents thrive.

She most recently served as chief operating officer at a senior living community in Greenville. She holds a dual nursing home administrator/community resident care license from the state of South Carolina. She is a graduate of the State University of New York Institute of Technology.