On the Move: Carolyn Pinckney

Carolyn Pinckney was recently appointed to Loaves & Fishes of Greenville’s board of directors.

She has previously served on the City View Community Coalition and as the food pantry coordinator at Bibleway Full Gospel Missionary Baptist Church.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0