On the Move: Carolyn Pinckney

Carolyn Pinckney was recently appointed to Loaves & Fishes of Greenville’s board of directors.
She has previously served on the City View Community Coalition and as the food pantry coordinator at Bibleway Full Gospel Missionary Baptist Church.
