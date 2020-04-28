On the Move: Chad Boltz

Chad Boltz recently joined Infinity Marketing as a media coordinator.

As a media coordinator, he assists in developing customized marketing plans, media research, managing social media integration and ensuring timely delivery of all client deliverables. He also creates, implements and monitors digital advertising campaigns on various platforms.

Boltz most recently worked as a social media coordinator at EP+Co, where he developed, optimized and executed social media strategy and content for integrated marketing campaigns.

He is a graduate of Furman University.