Chad Tumblin was recently appointed by the Greenville County Council to a three-year term on the Greenville Area Development Corporation’s board.

He is an experienced construction and land acquisition manager, working as land manager for NVR Inc., the parent company of Ryan Homes.

Tumblin has served on the Greenville County Planning Commission as both director and chairman, as well as director and chairman of the Northwood Little League Board.

He is a graduate of the College of Charleston.