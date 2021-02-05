On the Move: Chris Gibbs

Chris Gibbs was recently promoted to director of marketing at Tindall Corporation.

In this position, he leads the company’s marketing strategy and branding initiatives while developing campaigns to increase sales revenue and market share.

Gibbs joined Tindall in 2019 as business development manager of the Georgia division, where he was responsible for pursuing business opportunities and identifying potential partners that aligned with company goals in the region.

He has a background in sales management, working with companies such as Architectural Polymers and Forterra.

Gibbs is a graduate of the Atlanta College of Art, which was later absorbed by Savannah College of Art and Design.