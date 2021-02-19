On the Move: Chris Huebner

Chris Huebner recently joined Up&Up as manager of digital strategy.

In this role, he helps clients develop marketing and recruitment strategies across various digital advertising platforms.

Huebner comes to Up&Up with more than seven years of experience working with a broad range of higher education clients. In his most recent role, he worked for a midsize agency in Columbia, South Carolina, creating digital marketing strategies for clients that spanned higher education, health care, SAAS and industrial plastics.