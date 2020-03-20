On the Move: Christine DeMint

Christine DeMint was recently named development director for the Greenville Symphony Orchestra.

In her new role, DeMint will oversee fundraising program initiatives and program development, and will work together with the GSO board to engage with existing donors and to cultivate new donors.

She has previously worked in sales, product management and market-management roles. Additionally, DeMint has been an active volunteer with the GSO since January 2019 and has served as the co-chair of the GSO endowment campaign.

She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.